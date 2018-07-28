K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 1,200 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom opened at $221.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

