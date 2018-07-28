K-Bro Linen (KBL) Given Market Perform Rating at Cormark

Cormark restated their market perform rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBL. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

K-Bro Linen traded down C$0.30, hitting C$38.69, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$33.04 and a 52-week high of C$43.04.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.40 per share, with a total value of C$81,420.00. Also, Director Steven Emanuel Matyas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,550.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $200,520 in the last three months.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

