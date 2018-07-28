Juniper Networks (JNPR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JNPR. OTR Global raised Juniper Networks to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.01.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 17,075,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,945. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $67,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $419,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $769,483 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 112,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 367,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

