JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) to “Overweight”

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp opened at $89.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.