JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Northrop Grumman (NOC) Target Price to $360.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.41.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,982. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $260.22 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $147,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 57.1% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

