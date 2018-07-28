JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Decreased by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of AT Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AT Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

