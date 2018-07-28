JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $352,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $116.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

