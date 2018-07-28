JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $243,000 Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 258.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXFD. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 158.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $38,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $12.04 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.27.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

