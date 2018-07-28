JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EI)

Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EPA:EI) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cfra set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €122.79 ($144.45).

EI opened at €112.20 ($132.00) on Thursday. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq has a twelve month low of €100.60 ($118.35) and a twelve month high of €122.15 ($143.71).

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

