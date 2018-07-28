Johnston Press (JPR) Shares Up 74.3%

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR)’s share price shot up 74.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 6.18 ($0.08). 4,485,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,806% from the average session volume of 41,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on shares of Johnston Press in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

About Johnston Press

Johnston Press plc provides news and information services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and smartphone apps.

