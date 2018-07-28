Jewels 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Jewels has a market cap of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the dollar. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jewels alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000156 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin . Jewels’ official website is jewelsproject.com

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.