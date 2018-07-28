Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kaiser Aluminum Corp.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s FY2020 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.22%.

In related news, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $74,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Barneson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $787,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

