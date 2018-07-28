Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Constellium NV (CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Constellium in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellium’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Constellium opened at $12.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 24.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $111,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Constellium by 46.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 32,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

