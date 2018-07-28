Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centene Corp (CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Centene opened at $132.08 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. Centene has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

