Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Navient Corp (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Navient’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of Navient opened at $13.29 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 32.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,141,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,259,000 after buying an additional 4,891,431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 41.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,032,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 1,481,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,433,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,401,558 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 2,546.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,323,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 1,273,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Navient by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,844,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,400,000 after buying an additional 1,263,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

