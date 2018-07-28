Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,156 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF opened at $64.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.