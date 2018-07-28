Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.75 Million Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,537,000 after buying an additional 2,777,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,314,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 762,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after buying an additional 90,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,633,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $98,651,000 after buying an additional 62,711 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APC stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

