Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 74,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Prologis by 19.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 27.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 51.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Prologis opened at $65.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $236,653.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,580.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,889 shares of company stock worth $3,688,536 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

