Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF opened at $30.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

