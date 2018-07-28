James Investment Research Inc. Sells 76,399 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 145,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Fuller purchased 5,377 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,173.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Quad/Graphics opened at $19.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.62 million. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

