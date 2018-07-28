James Investment Research Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,387,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,224,000 after acquiring an additional 167,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,443,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,494,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get LifePoint Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifePoint Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of LifePoint Health opened at $64.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76. LifePoint Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.