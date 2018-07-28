James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 187,740 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,764,000 after acquiring an additional 494,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,441,000 after acquiring an additional 122,372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $207,785,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,963,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,766,000 after acquiring an additional 730,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines opened at $58.38 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Edward Jones raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.66.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.