Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Receives $126.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,863,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,093,000 after buying an additional 150,882 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,502.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 122,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 209.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 87,798 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,952,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 55,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates traded down $1.32, hitting $137.39, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 289,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,574. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.