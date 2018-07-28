J2 Global (JCOM) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J2 Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0404808907147 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

J2 Global opened at $86.21 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $80,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $263,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,867 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

