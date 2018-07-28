J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018. Both the metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher freight rates and higher shipping demand. A favorable pricing environment and lower tax rates also contributed to the strong earnings report. Moreover, the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. The positivity revolving around the stcoks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised upward 2.9% in the last 60 days. However, high driver wages are pushing up operating expenses. Additionally, increased capital expenditures are likely to weigh on the bottom line going forward.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital set a $151.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services traded up $0.04, reaching $118.85, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 733,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $12,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,561 shares in the company, valued at $228,006,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $156,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,155 shares of company stock worth $34,663,405 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

