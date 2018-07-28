ITV (ITV) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 189 ($2.50) to GBX 194 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ITV in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 175 ($2.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.27 ($2.54).

LON:ITV traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 166.35 ($2.20). 17,345,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

