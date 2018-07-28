Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) traded up $0.50, reaching $34.50, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 45,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,212. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.08 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 354,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

