iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Trimmed by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,054 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $165.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5461 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.