iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

IWD stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $131.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

