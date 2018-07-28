iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 66,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 711,384 shares.The stock last traded at $185.78 and had previously closed at $183.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.6204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

