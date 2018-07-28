iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 66,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 711,384 shares.The stock last traded at $185.78 and had previously closed at $183.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.6204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

