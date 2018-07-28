iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Thiel Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 127,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 89,570 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF opened at $51.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

