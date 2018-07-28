Ironwood Financial llc Has $727,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,048,000 after acquiring an additional 803,443 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116,191.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 284,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 600,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 485.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 537.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $49.64 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

