Iron Mountain (IRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

IRM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,856. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,656,000 after purchasing an additional 423,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

