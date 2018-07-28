Iqvia (IQV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Iqvia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.34.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia traded down $1.58, reaching $120.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 807,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,942. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,895,000 after buying an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,473,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 525,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 149,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 463,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 47,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.