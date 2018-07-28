iQuant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,900.00 (IQT)

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. iQuant has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42,900.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iQuant has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One iQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003848 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00406978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00181741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030905 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000954 BTC.

iQuant Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.