Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,691,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,054,000 after buying an additional 725,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,907,000 after buying an additional 1,099,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,451,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,123,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $138,985,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,382,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,222,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes traded down $0.22, hitting $23.05, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,947. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.