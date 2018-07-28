Investors Sell Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) on Strength (LUV)

Investors sold shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) on strength during trading on Thursday. $102.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $180.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.09 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Southwest Airlines had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Southwest Airlines traded up $4.41 for the day and closed at $56.70

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,934,000 after buying an additional 3,914,892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $207,785,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,919.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,613,827 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 2,484,390 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 742.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 916,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,282.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 960,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 891,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

