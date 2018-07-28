Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,467% compared to the typical daily volume of 242 call options.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $322,825.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,620.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts traded down $0.26, hitting $20.81, on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,497. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

