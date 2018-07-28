Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,310 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,478% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 69,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $4,439,603.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,438,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,393,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

