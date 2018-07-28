Investors Buy Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $110.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.04 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $111.93

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $50,645,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,327,000 after acquiring an additional 506,429 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.