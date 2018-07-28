Invacio (INV) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Invacio has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1,133.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invacio Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,729,375 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

