Intevac (IVAC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

IVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Intevac stock remained flat at $$4.65 during trading hours on Friday. 96,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,913. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 purchased 156,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $737,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

