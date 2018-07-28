Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,167. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $810,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $201,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $110,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

