Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,203 ($15.92) to GBX 1,506 ($19.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.22) to GBX 1,215 ($16.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.87) to GBX 1,440 ($19.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.53) price objective (up from GBX 1,222 ($16.17)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,244 ($16.47).

ICP traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,070 ($14.16). 505,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,204 ($15.94).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.30 ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.40 ($0.79) by GBX 19.90 ($0.26). Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Philip Keller sold 148,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.42), for a total transaction of £1,733,321.95 ($2,294,271.28). Also, insider Benoit Durteste sold 188,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £2,188,989.60 ($2,897,405.16). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,489 shares of company stock valued at $563,681,155.

Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

