Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.22

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $76.96, with a volume of 38219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $2,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,584,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,469. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 71,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $20,084,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,811,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

