Intel (INTC) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.34 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.36.

Shares of Intel traded down $4.48, reaching $47.68, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,780,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,748,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $31,366.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $362,862. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 97,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 69,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

