Intel (INTC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of Intel traded down $4.48, reaching $47.68, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,780,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,748,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intel has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $31,366.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,896 shares of company stock worth $362,862. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

