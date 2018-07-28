Intel (INTC) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vetr lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.36.

Intel traded down $4.48, hitting $47.68, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 67,780,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,748,783. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,896 shares of company stock worth $362,862. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

