Intel (INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Intel traded down $4.48, hitting $47.68, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 67,780,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,748,783. Intel has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $31,366.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $362,862 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

