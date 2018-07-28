Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $258.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $222.12 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

